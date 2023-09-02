Full dress rehearsal of 15th Parliament opening ceremony goes smoothly

KUALA LUMPUR: The full dress rehearsal of the Opening Ceremony of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament went smoothly today.

The rehearsal also took into account the weather factor.

The rehearsal started at 7.30 am with the Guard of Honour involved in the opening ceremony assembled at Dataran Parlimen.

The team also held a rehearsal in the banquet area of the main block of Parliament House in case of bad weather on the opening day on Monday (Feb 13) which would prevent the event to be held outside.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to grace the Opening Ceremony of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament at the Dewan Rakyat at 10 am.

Today’s rehearsal covered all events in accordance with customs and protocols including the main Guard of Honour of the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit from Feb 13 until March 30 followed by the Dewan Negara from March 21 until April 6.

The 2023 Budget will be tabled in Parliament on Feb 24. - Bernama