Full report on Baling flood set to be tabled next week

BALING: A full report from the relevant government agencies regarding the flood and water surge incidents that claimed three lives, including a pregnant 23-year-old, in Kupang, near here on July 4, is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next week.

Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said the disaster would be given priority so as to find solutions immediately to avoid a recurrence.

“This whole week (in the Dewan Rakyat proceedings), this flood and water surge issue was widely discussed. In fact, yesterday I met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for about 45 minutes.

“I gave a detailed account of the incident, including the situation there about eight months ago,” he told reporters after presenting flood assistance to Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Arab Yayasan Khairiah near here today.

He said the prime minister had instructed the three agencies involved, namely the Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa), Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) and Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG) to carry out studies and identify effective methods to ensure such incidents do not recur.

“...identify the condition of the land, hill, mountain and suitable crops to ensure no more flood (waters) come down from the hills, and about the safety of residents in Iboi to stay there... Insya-Allah next week we will get answers,” he said.

At the event. a total of 410 mattresses were handed over to the school to be placed on the first floor of the school hostel, which was badly hit by the disaster.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azeez hoped that the contribution would help ease the school’s burden since students are set to return to the hostel on Saturday for the start of the next school session on July 24.

“Tomorrow, we will provide other contributions to about 40 houses from three villages, namely Kampung Jerai, Kampung Hangus and Kampung Pisang, which are located close to the school,” he said. - Bernama