Full report on fireman’s drowning out in two weeks

MALACCA: A full report on the death of fireman Mohd Diya Che Jusoh who drowned during a rescue operation for flood victims in Sungai Putat, Ayer Keroh here, will be out in two weeks.

Malacca Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Abu Bakar Katain said the state-level internal investigation was completed last week while the final investigation involving senior officers from JBPM Putrajaya headquarters was completed today.

“A total of 13 officers and several members of the public involved in the operation were called and their statements were recorded.

“The investigation which covers all aspects including the standard operating procedure, strengths and weaknesses as well as the circumstances of the incident was led by a senior officer from JBPM Putrajaya headquarters including medical experts,” he said.

He said this to reporters after handing over donations from former JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim and the public a sum of RM12,450 to Noraida Che Nor, 39, widow of Mohd Diya, at their house here today.

The 46-year-old left behind four children, namely Muhammad Daniel Hakimie, 18, Nurul Ain Balqis, 16, Muhamad Danish Hakim, 12, and Nurul Anisah Ilya, 9.

On Oct 20, Mohd Diya who is a Senior Fire Officer (PBK) II at the Malacca Central Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), was reported to have drowned while rescuing flood victims in Kampung Sungai Putat here.

The incident occurred when Diya was rigging a rope to rescue flood victims who were trapped, but he slipped in the strong currents amid rapidly rising waters.

He was saved by a fellow fireman and given resuscitation before being rushed to Malacca Hospital where the unconscious fireman received respiratory support.

Mohd Diya was pronounced dead at 3.11 am (Oct 21) while receiving emergency aid in the red zone of the Emergency and Trauma Department.- Bernama