Fully digital banking still some way to go

PETALING JAYA: It will be some time before Malaysians follow in the footsteps of their southern neighbours and start conducting banking entirely on the internet.

Experts said among the obstacles hindering the establishment of fully digital banks are security issues and reach.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will soon award digital full bank licences to the Grab-Singtel consortium and tech giant Sea in a first for the city-state, a highly anticipated move aimed at liberalising the financial industry.

For the record, online banking is not exactly new. All banks offer services through online platforms but continue to maintain counter services for the benefit of some customers.

But unlike these banks, their digital peers do not offer face-to-face services.

While it is a step forward into a new future of banking, issues remain that keep Malaysian banks from venturing full-on into digital banking.

Economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai said security concerns persist despite the fact that online banking services have been the mainstay for consumers for years.

“With digital banks, I assume employees will be working remotely. This may raise more security issues. Hacking and unauthorised withdrawals from customers’ accounts are not unknown with online banking,” he told theSun yesterday.

Barjoyai said a strong and stable broadband service is essential.

“However, internet connectivity has not reached some rural areas and even if we have digital banks, they will not have access to it,” he added.

A recent survey by FICO, a data analytics company based in San Francisco, has revealed the lack of readiness for digital banking in Malaysia.

FICO’s Identity in Digital Banking survey showed that 50% of Malaysian banks cited the high level of manual handling as one of the key challenges when validating a customer’s identity. It said the challenges include the “consistent collection of supporting data or documents” and the “need for physical validation of identity”.

Another point highlighted is the fear that forcing customers to leave their chosen channel will drive them away to other banks.

But financial planner Ian Wong pointed out that digital banking services already exist and are used on a daily basis.

“Given that there will no longer be a need for a brick-and-mortar presence, costs would be lower and it would be more convenient for customers,” he said.

However Wong, who is also a partner at IPP Financial Planning Group Malaysia, said providers must ensure systems are in place to prevent security breaches.

Another economist, Dr K. Kuperan Viswanathan, has a contrarian view.

He cited a report saying that 58% of business leaders at a World Economic Forum predicted that most businesses will turn to digital currencies by 2025.

“Digital currencies can only be used online, similar to digital banking.”

Kuperan said digital, or crypto currencies, are likely to be the legal tender of the future, making digital banking inevitable.

“The challenge is to make licensing compulsory and to have government oversight for digital currencies. This is to prevent governments from losing control over one of its fundamental functions,” he added.