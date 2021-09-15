Fully vaccinated individuals no need to undergo quarantine on arrival in Sarawak — JPBN

KUCHING: Individuals who have fully completed the Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted from undergoing compulsory quarantine on arrival in Sarawak effective tomorrow, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

According to JPBN, children and those under the age of 18 who enter Sarawak with their parents or guardians who have fully completed the vaccination will also be exempted from the compulsory quarantine.

However, they are advised to conduct self-monitoring at their respective homes for 10 days, it said in a statement today.

For individuals who have not been vaccinated or have only received one dose of the vaccine, it said, they are required to be quarantined for 10 days at a designated quarantine centre.

Sarawak recorded 4,709 new Covid-19 cases today and according to JPBN, the number included backlog cases from test results conducted between last Sept 10 and 14.

A total of 12 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded today with two each in Kuching and Bintulu, three in Lubok Antu and one each in Sibu, Song, Sri Aman, Betong and Miri bringing the death toll in Sarawak to 651 people.

JPBN also declared three new clusters, namely the Sebobok Cluster in Bau district after 76 people tested positive for Covid-19, as well as the Sungai Ipoh Cluster (37 positive cases) and Sungai Buloh Cluster (21 positive cases). — Bernama