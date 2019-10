KUALA LUMPUR: The function of cooperative institutions, especially those in rural areas, need to be strengthened as a platform for the development of smallholders, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

He said this was because the level of cooperative development in Malaysia was still low compared to other developing countries.

The big role of strengthening the functions of cooperative institutions should be played by the relevant ministry and agencies, he said.

“Therefore, comprehensive measures should be taken, including by formulating strategies to further develop the cooperatives, carrying out periodical monitoring of the cooperatives by creating Key Performance Indicators, and providing training to the management of cooperatives and their members.

“Also, by planning and implementing participative development projects, encouraging the implementation of small-scale project based on ‘gotong-royong’ concept, looking at cooperatives as the catalyst for mind development, and assisting in the implementation of vertical and horizontal integration of cooperative institutions to create more competitive cooperatives.”

The prime minister said this when officiating the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the National Association of Smallholders Malaysia, here today.

He said with a good plan and commitment from all quarters, he believed rural cooperatives could be strengthened and empowered as a leading institution in developing progressive and competitive smallholders. - Bernama