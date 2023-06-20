Fund transfer from TH account only allowed to depositor’s own account from July 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting July 1, funds in Tabung Haji savings accounts will only be allowed to be transferred to the depositors’ own accounts at other banks.

The Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) in a statement today said this was part of its continuous efforts to strengthen the security of its digital services by enhancing technological controls for the convenience and financial safety of its depositors.

“Also, depositors can only activate their ATM cards with TH accounts using the automated teller machine (ATM) and not via online banking services offered by TH strategic partner banks,” it said.

This measure is to ensure that depositors will not fall victim to irresponsible parties or scammers, as TH takes fraud cases involving depositors through the internet banking services of its strategic partner banks seriously.

“TH is always mindful and concerned about the security of depositors’ transactions. Therefore, TH will continue to strengthen its digital services for the convenience of the depositors,” TH executive director of operations Mohamad Ameen Abdul Wahab was quoted as saying in the statement.

The statement also said that TH consistently updates and tightens the security controls of its existing technology to ensure that all transactions carried out by depositors are secure.

The public can refer to TH official website www.tabunghaji.gov.my or contact the TH call centre at 03-6207 1919 for more information.-Bernama