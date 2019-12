KUANTAN: The delay in several development projects in Pahang is not due to finance issues, according to Pahang State Action Council (MTN) chairman, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

On the other hand, he said the problems causing the delay have been attributed to weather conditions, land ownership and contractor problems.

“We are confident the problems of delays could be addressed if there is cooperation with all parties as it is not due to funding shortcomings.

“Usually, the issue is financing and as it is not an issue here, we are looking at ways to reduce the number of sick projects and those which are delayed,” he said.

Saifuddin, who is also the Foreign Minister, told a press conference after jointly chairing an MTN meeting with Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail at Wisma Persekutuan, here today.

He said as at Dec 23, 335 projects were implemented in Pahang under the fourth Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) with 64 projects or 19.1% completed.

Another 13 projects are in planning phase with 258 projects being implemented.

For the performance of project implementation under special federal allocation, Saifuddin said 2,646 projects had been approved with a total allocation of RM156.64 million for Pahang.

From the total, 2,483 projects worth RM35.17 million have been fully completed, 128 projects (RM17.28 million) are being implemented while 35 projects (RM104.18 million) have not started.

In another development, Saifuddin said the meeting also stated the commitment towards the target of zero hardcore poor in Pahang in which the 23,919 heads of household were registered under the e-Kasih system in the National Poverty Statistics as at Dec 20.

“From the total, 1,309 were categorised as hardcore poor and 3,808 as poor with Kuantan and Pekan as the districts having the highest registration under e-Kasih,” he added. - Bernama