Funds came pouring in for Lions Flood Relief Initiative

BANTING: The Selangor Lions Clubs came together to raise funds for the victims of the recent devastating flood.

From an initial team of 18 clubs in the state, support started pouring in from all over Multiple District 308 (Malaysia, Singapore Brunei).

As of Christmas, more than RM130,000 was collected, with more than RM100,000 worth of sponsorship in kind were received.

“I am indeed blessed to be a part of the Lions family who spent their Christmas sending goodies to the affected victims in Hulu Langat and helping other volunteers clean up their houses”, said Datuk Ong Theng Soon, organising chairperson of this flood relief initiative and also District Chairperson for Alert Team in Selangor.

From the funds, the committee purchased 300 sets of food provisions and cleaning items for Changgang Village in Banting, Selangor.

Project Coordinators Gary Wong and Simon Tan led the 30-Lion team to distribute food boxes from door to door.

“We have 48 hours to plan this as we heeded the plight of the residence there. It is so sad to see the homes with everything they have destroyed”, said Gary Wong.

“We know that it is not much, but we hope that the little something that we provided to the families can help them in any ways possible”.

Also present in Banting, Loy Kwee Keow and Alan Thoo, 1st and 2nd Vice District Governor of District 308 B2 (Selangor to Perlis) respectively.

The Lions Selangor Alert Team constantly requires financial or material support until the recovery.

The team can be contacted via 017-7735188 or log in to www.Facebook.con/308B2Lions..