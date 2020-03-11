Funds into personal accounts not necessarily an offence: Ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad told the High Court here today that money deposited into Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s personal accounts was not necessarily an offence unless it was done knowingly and with intention.

However, Dzulkifli Ahmad, 52, said it would be deemed an offence if the money was spent.

“The flow of funds is not necessarily an offence unless it was done knowingly and with mala fide (intention), but if he had spent the money, then it becomes an offence,“ he said during re-examination by Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial involving the former prime minister.

In previous proceedings, Najib, 67, admitted to spending millions of ringgit that has been credited into his personal account between 2014 and 2015, thinking that they were meant for corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

However, the Pekan MP maintained that he did not know the funds came from SRC International.

To another question, Dzulkifli said MACC had also proposed for SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil; company director, Datuk Suboh Md Yassin and two other directors from the company to be charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code (criminal breach of trust).

“I can’t remember who the other directors are. I also have no knowledge what came of the said proposal (to initiate charges),” the 18th defence witness testified.

Earlier, Dzulkifli denied a suggestion by deputy public prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram that he was ‘protecting’ the decision by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali to clear Najib of any criminal wrongdoing involving the RM2.6 billion donation case and the RM42 million in SRC International funds.

Meanwhile, 19th defence witness, MACC officer Regjit Singh told the court that he and his team had twice recorded statements from Nik Faisal in October 2015.

Regjit said the statements were recorded from Nik Faizal, who was accompanied then by his lawyer Selva Mookiah, at a hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia, on two different dates in that month.

Earlier, Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali set April 21 for both parties to submit their written submissions and four days, beginning May 12, for the oral submissions, this after Muhammad Shafee told the court that the defence was closing its case today.

Najib is facing seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of power in relation to the SRC funds. - Bernama