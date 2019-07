KUALA LUMPUR: An Ambank Remittance Manager told the High Court here today that RM50 million which was transferred into former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s bank account in 2014 was not a ‘donation or a gift’.

Ambank Manager of Remittance Unit at Wisma Amfisrt, Petaling Jaya, Wedani Senen, 45, said the transactions involved remittances from companies in Singapore and Seychelles.

She said the money was remitted by two companies, namely Blackrock Commodities Global Limited from Singapore and Vista Equity International Partners from Seychelles.

The 24th prosecution witness said this when re-examined by ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram on the 37th day of the former premier’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

The banker said two of the transactions listed the transfer of money into the former prime minister’s account as a “loan”.

Sithambaram: If it was written anywhere on the remittance form that the purpose of the payment was a gift or donation?

Wedani: No

Earlier, she confirmed that a list of funds transferred into Najib’s Ambank account stated June 19, 2014 from Blackrock Commodities Global Ltd £750,000 (RM4,093,500), on Oct 21, 2014 from Vista Equity International Partners £5,750,000 (RM30,320,250), Nov 21, 2014 from Vista Equity International Partners £694,343.62 (RM3,624,273.7) Nov 24, 2014 from Vista Equity International Partners £2,216.01 (RM11,567.57), Dec 5, 2014 from Vista Equity International Partners £ 995,000 (RM5,360,065) and on Dec 18, 2014 from Vista Equity International Partners £ 1,264,462.29 (RM6,809,129.43)

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow. — Bernama