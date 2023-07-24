Funeral prayers for Salahuddin at Dato’ Haji Noh Gadot Jamek Mosque

PONTIAN: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa today led the funeral prayers for Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who died yesterday.

The Pulai MP’s body arrived at the Dato’ Haji Noh Gadot Jamek Mosque in Serkat here at 8.50 am from his mother’s house in Jalan Adil here.

Salahuddin will be buried at Jalan Sulong Muslim cemetery before Zuhur prayers.

He died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar at 9.23 pm yesterday after undergoing surgery due to brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

The Amanah deputy president leaves behind wife, Datin Seri Fatimah Taha and six children - four boys and two girls. - Bernama