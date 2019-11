SERDANG: Local furniture manufacturers have been urged to study the preference of young consumers in regard to made-in-Malaysia furniture designs.

Primary Industries Minister, Teresa Kok (pix) cited Swedish furniture designer Ikea as a good company to emulate.

“Ikea’s designs are simple yet a popular choice for young people including at their workplace. We have to study how come people are attracted to Ikea’s furniture,” she told reporters after launching a national Bumiputera furniture manufacturers symposium at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), here today.

As for the export market, she said the manufacturers should incorporate ethnic features into their designs, for instance, Borneo motifs, to promote the Malaysian culture.

“Aside from that, the preference of furniture buyers in Africa and western countries should be studied so that marketing could be focused based more on their respective tastes,“ she said.

In her opening speech, Kok noted that labour shortage was a factor in the inability of the local furniture industry to meet demand.

To this end, she said the manufacturers should capitalise on technology to reduce dependence on foreign labour. - Bernama