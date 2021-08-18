Further easing of business SOP in Recovery Plan Phase 2 states - KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA: All trade and distribution sub-sectors in states under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) can resume operations even if the number of fully vaccinated individuals in those states has yet to reach 50 percent of the adult population.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Ministry, in a statement, said the states involved are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sabah.

“Industry players and premises owners can operate without having to wait for approval from KPDNHEP. All proof of application through CIMS must be kept to be presented when needed,” according to the statement.

Premises owners need to apply for permission to operate through the Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) via https://notification.miti.gov.my/login, it said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday announced that government will allow 11 types of business activities in the trade and distribution sectors in the Phase 2 states to resume operations effective Aug 16.

Among them are photography shops and services; shops selling secondhand items; florists and nurseries; handicraft and souvenir shops; antique shops; toy stores; carpet shops and creative content and creative industry equipment stores.

KPDNHEP said all of the companies involved do not need to submit details of employees who have completed their Covid-19 vaccine shots.

The ministry stressed premises owners listed as trade companies that can resume operations must ensure customers who enter their premises show their digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate as proof.

It said for Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccine recipients, the individual must have passed the 14th day from the date of the second dose, while recipients of vaccines that require only one dose such as Johnson & Johnson and CanSino are allowed only after the 28th day.- Bernama