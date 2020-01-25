Further reduction on Penang Bridge toll for some Penangites, from Feb 1

GEORGE TOWN: Penangites and those working in the state who drive private cars, will enjoy an additional 18% reduction to the Penang Bridge toll, beginning Feb 1.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) said this would make the new rate RM4.59, compared to the current RM5.60 paid by the same group of people.

The 18% reduction follows a 20% discount to the RM7 toll for the Penang Bridge, instituted previously for the benefit of Penangites and those working in the state.

The toll for other private car drivers using the Penang bridge remains at RM5.74, following the previous implementation of a discount by the government in reference to various classes of vehicles used on several highways across the country.

Lim said this to reporters after jointly hosting a Chinese New Year Open House celebration with the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce at the SETIA Spice Convention Centre. — Bernama