Fuziah: ‘Even a goat was raped until it died, were they dressed sexily?’

PETALING JAYA: An opposition lawmaker says it is irrational to blame the way women dress as the cause of sexual harassment, FMT reports.

Fuziah Salleh (PH-Kuantan) said a person’s attire had nothing to do with being subjected to sexual harassment.

“A 74-year-old grandmother had been raped (in the past). A five-year-old child was raped. A teenage boy was also raped.

“Even a goat was raped until it died, were they dressed sexily?,” the former deputy religious affairs minister reportedly pointed out.

The anti-sexual harassment bill was tabled for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.