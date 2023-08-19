Fuziah: KPDN installs 14 retort machines nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has installed 14 retort packaging machines at several locations in the hospitality, catering and agricultural sectors nationwide as of July 31.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the ministry’s initiative, in collaboration with SnapGo Technologies Sdn Bhd (SnapGo), aimed at producing high quality retort food products.

“SnapGo has been working hard on research and development (R&D) to develop its latest food product, Self Heat Ready-To-Eat (SHRTE), which can be enjoyed by all walks of life and anywhere.

“This product has a shelf life of 18 to 24 months and can be stored at room temperature without changing its taste, appearance and nutrients,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Fuziah said as of July 31, a total of 82,488 students have benefited from the Food Bank Siswa Programme, which was implemented in 30 institutions of higher learning (IPT). -Bernama