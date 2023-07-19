Fuziah: Mobile Rahmah Sale helps consumers in targeted manner

SUNGAI PETANI: The implementation of the Mobile Rahmah Sale through the ‘Kedah Cari Rakyat’ approach is one initiative that can help the people in a targeted manner.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh that through the approach, the Mobile Rahmah Sale would be held at locations where most of the residents are in the B40 category.

“The implementation of the ‘Kedai Cari Rakyat’ approach aims to help the people in a targeted manner, they do not have to go to the shops and we will have it at locations where there are B40 groups, People’s Housing Programme (PPR) and low-cost homes.

“This is to ensure the subsidy meant for the people reaches the targeted groups... we aim to hold two sales per month in every State Legislative Assembly area nationwide,” she told reporters after officiating the Kedah state-level Mobile Rahmah Sale in Taman Ria Jaya, near here, today.

Fuziah said 99 per cent of the RM100 million allocated for the sales programme was spent on providing subsidies to the people.

“A majority of the allocation was not for promotion or advertisement... we also received cooperation from the vendors, comprising wholesalers, who also wanted to raise the aspirations of the Malaysia MADANI concept to help the people.

“If we hear that the prices of goods are going to increase, that’s an open market... but if this Mobile Rahmah Sale model is successful, I am confident suppliers will also follow the consumers’ wishes,” she said.

According to her, as of the end of June, 1.1 million consumers had benefited from the Mobile Rahmah Sale, with a sales value of over RM30 million.

“So far, such sales programmes are active in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and Penang... but we are targeting for it to run smoothly in Kedah too,” she said.

She added that the essential items sold included eggs, cooking oil, flour, sugar, onions, Milo, anchovies and rice, with the prices offered being up to 30 per cent cheaper than market prices. -Bernama