Fuziah: Over 70,000 in Terengganu benefited from Rahmah sales

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Rahmah Sales held in 89 locations in Terengganu starting in January has benefited more than 70,000 people, especially the B40 group.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Fuziah Salleh said the Rahmah Sale programme in Terengganu had been held successfully in all eight Parliamentary and 32 state constituencies with a cumulative sales value of over RM2 million.

She said as for the Mobile Rahmah programme, a total of 15 sales has been held in the state with a focus on high population density and rural areas.

“The Mobile Rahmah Sales programme has benefited some 8,000 people with a total sales value exceeding RM300,000.

“With the additional allocation of RM50 million announced by the prime minister, we will continue this programme in all Parliamentary and state constituencies throughout the country, including Terengganu,” she said after officiating the Terengganu state-level Rahmah Sales Tour programme in Kuala Ibai here today.

In the meantime, Fuziah also denied that the Rahmah Sale was a gimmick held only during state elections to attract the people’s support for the government.

On the other hand, she said the programme is a continuous effort by the government to help citizens cope with the higher cost of living.

“We are actually sincerely continuing with the efforts we started. Not just in Terengganu, but for the whole country, including Sarawak, we have been staging a lot of Rahmah Sales.

“I can show you the data, there were more than 400 Mobile Rahmah Sales nationwide and Terengganu has 15. The highest was in Kuala Lumpur where the cost of living is very high,” she said.

In addition, she also reminded the opposition not to exploit the rising cost of living for political capital without the support of real data and facts.

According to her, within eight months of administration, the MADANI government has succeeded in reducing the national inflation rate to the lowest level of around 2.4 per cent.-Bernama