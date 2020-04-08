Fuziah shocked over her eligibility for BPN aid

PETALING JAYA: Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh (pix) has expressed shock over her eligibility to receive the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) aid.

Fuziah said she discovered that on checking her online after reading news reports of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, being eligible for the RM800 aid.

“I was shocked to see that I was also approved to receive the aid,“ she said in a statement today.

“I wish to state that I am not a recipient of (Pakatan Harapan’s) Bantuan Sara Hidup nor have I ever applied for the BPN.”

MORE TO FOLLOW