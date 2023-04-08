Fuziah: Twice a month Rahmah Sale at 640 state constituencies from August

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will implement the Rahmah Sale programme twice a month in 640 state constituencies nationwide from this month.

Its Deputy Minister, Fuziah Salleh (pix) said this is following the KPDN receiving an additional RM50 million allocation as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 30.

“Previously, the Rahmah Sale was implemented twice a month at the parliamentary level and once a month at the state constituency level. With the additional budget, we will increase it to twice a month at the state constituency level.

“This additional allocation is due to the Prime Minister’s concern to ensure the Rahmah sale, especially the mobile sale with the ‘kedai cari rakyat’ concept, reaches every corner of the constituencies, especially the B40 areas and the Very Poor People’s Housing Programme (PPRT),” she said.

She told reporters this after the launch of the Kelantan state-level Rahmah Carnival here today.

The two-day Rahmah Carnival provides visitors with the opportunity to purchase basic daily necessities at up to 30 per cent cheaper than local market prices while the Menu Rahmah sale involves 100 operators.

At the carnival, Fuziah also presented 20 Rahmah baskets containing basic necessities to B40 recipients.

Meanwhile, she said that, as of today, a total of 1,193 locations are involved in the Rahmah Sale programme nationwide that have recorded sales totalling RM50 million.

Fuziah said the KPDN also encouraged more industry players, like supermarkets, wholesalers and retailers, to help reduce the pressure on the cost of living of the people.

“For Kelantan, we have forged collaborations with 15 business companies for the Rahmah Sale programme.

“The KPDN has received encouraging response from industry players, including the participation of popular fast food restaurants that provide Menu Rahmah to allow the B40 group to enjoy their menu,” she said. -Bernama