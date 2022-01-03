G25 disappointed that MACC has yet to respond to Hannah Yeoh

PETALING JAYA: The G25 is disappointed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not responded to the call made by Hannah Yeoh.

The Segambut MP had asked MACC to state its stand on the report by the Auditor-General to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that the six sites earmarked for flood retention ponds a few years ago in the Kuala Lumpur area have been approved for other purposes.

“We believe that the MACC should investigate whether there are vested interests behind the change in land use,” the group of influential Malays said in a statement today.

“In view of the recent flood disaster and the terrible loss suffered by the flood victims, the MACC must expediently discharge its duties and show that it cares.”

It also expressed disappointment that the MACC has been silent on Prof Dr Terence Gomez‘s calls for internal discussion within its advisory and consultative panels on the revelations circulating in public that its Chief Commissioner owns substantial shares in the business sector.

“In his resignation letter, the professor explained that all his letters to MACC calling for an internal probe into the allegations remain unanswered,” G25 said.

“All this conspiracy of silence adds to the suspicion that there is something wrong within the organisation. We call upon the MACC to urgently and publicly address this controversy as this is essential for maintaining public confidence in the country’s designated agency for fighting bribery and corruption.

“The anti-corruption agencies of Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia have gained much respect for their achievements in dealing with the problem of corruption including cases involving the high-ranking officials. We hope the MACC will show it can do the same. But first, it must clean up its own house.”