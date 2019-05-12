G25: IPCMC should contribute to increased public confidence in police

PETALING JAYA: The police agreeing to the creation of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) will contribute significantly to the restoration of public confidence in law enforcement.

G25, a group of prominent former civil servants, said the IPCMC will also serve as the link to the public for the police to explain its investigations and findings, so that the public is satisfied that appropriate action is being taken on their complaint.

“By supporting this important institutional reform, the IGP (Datuk Seri Hamid Bador) has given the country a shot in the arm. We believe that with the IPCMC, Malaysia will no longer be viewed as a police state.

“It will instead be viewed favourably for its transparency and accountability, giving our country a good image,” the group said in a statement.

G25 pointed out that the commission would also benefit the police, whose standing the group said had been battered by issues such as custodial deaths, the Wang Kelian people smuggling scandal, and corruption.

Meanwhile, former IGP Tan Sri Musa Hassan said that the federal police top brass should ensure that the rights of all police personnel are upheld under the IPCMC.

“The rights of the men and women in the police force must never be eroded,” he said.

Former KL police chief Datuk Meor Hussien Mahayuddin said the only way to make the IPCMC a success is by addressing doubts arising from the establishment of the body.

“I believe the IGP and the retired police officers association would never allow the police institution to become weak or be exploited.

“Instead, we want to see police move on with integrity and the ‘Command and Control’ system should be maintained,“ he said.

National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed on Friday said the IPCMC looks set to be a reality, following positive discussions with the police.

He chaired a meeting with more than 20 police representatives, including Abdul Hamid, to listen to and address concerns regarding the establishment of the commission.

“The discussion has been very positive. In principle, there is no objection to the setting up of the IPCMC and we have the support of the police,“ said Abu Kassim.

Abu Kassim said another technical meeting would be held in a week to finalise the Cabinet paper, before it can be presented to Cabinet.

The IPCMC is a police oversight body first proposed by a Royal Commission of Inquiry in 2005 to improve the police force, following a spate of deaths in custody.

The establishment of the IPCMC was among the pledges in Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the 14th general election.