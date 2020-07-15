Gabungan Parti Sarawak to continue supporting federal govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition under the leadership of Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will continue to support the federal government to ensure the country remains stable in the face of various challenges.

Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) said the party had always put the interests and what’s best for the state first as well as supporting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We feel we can work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in developing Sarawak,” she said when presenting a motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the debate on the Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Rohani said the federal government and the Sarawak government should continue to share and formulate joint strategies for the economic growth of both and be able to contribute to each other, given that Sarawak has abundant natural resources and vast biodiversity potential.

“The ‘Sarawak First’ agenda will continue to be a priority for the GPS government for the benefit of the state and its people,” she said.

Sarawak, which currently contributes about 10% to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is expected to make a high impact on the country’s economic growth, she said.

Touching on tourism issues, Rohani suggested the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) to extend the scope of public transport and entrance ticket discounts to tourist spots provided to certain groups such as senior citizens, to also cover hotel rooms and travel packages.

She said it was to help boost domestic tourism which was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Tourism products are not only limited to places of interest, the natural environment, homestays, but also local products, especially products that are unique to a place or state, whether food, handicrafts and raw materials also need to be promoted,” she said.

In line with that, she also suggested that the government considers an additional one-day leave every Friday or Sunday according to the states’ weekend holiday to give space to locals to vacation in the country.

She said this allows people to spend quality time with their families by traveling longer than three days and two nights and reduces congestion at tourist hotspots.

“An extra one night can also give space to enjoy a holiday to distant destinations such as Sabah and Sarawak,” she said. - Bernama