MALACCA: Malacca State Assembly speaker Datuk Omar Jaafar today approved Gadek state assemblyman G. Saminathan’s (pix) application to allow him to miss the state assembly sitting.

Omar said he had received the application from Saminathan (DAP-Gadek) to skip the assembly sitting for seven days starting from today.

“Gadek assemblyman has submitted a request for leave of absence and I have granted the approval,“ he said when addressing the assembly at the Seri Negri Complex, Ayer Keroh here today.

On Oct 29, Saminathan was charged in the Malacca Sessions Court with giving support to the LTTE terrorist group at an event held at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh at Taman Ayer Keroh Heights here between 8.30pm and 10.50pm on Nov 28, 2018.

Opposition leader in the Malacca state assembly Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang) then got up to propose that the matter be discussed through a motion but Datuk Tey Kok Kiew (DAP-Bandar Hilir) objected as a speech by the speaker cannot be discussed.

This created quite a stir between Pakatan Harapan assemblymen and Idris but subsequently Omar asserted that the decision was final and the sitting postponed for the time being. — Bernama