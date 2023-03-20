Gadek Hot Spring being upgraded to Spa Resort

ALOR GAJAH: The Gadek Hot Spring Complex is being upgraded to a Wellness and Spa Resort, with a tourism concept, at a cost of RM17.9 million and is expected to be completed in August this year, said Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Sulaiman said upgrading works on the 4.05-hectare site which began in August 2021 includes 20 hotel rooms, eight chalets, a family spa, two hot water pools for foot immersion as well as other facilities such as surau, toilets and changing rooms.

He said the project has reached 62 per cent completion, one per cent ahead of its original schedule.

“This complex upgrade project was approved under the provisions of the 11th Malaysia Plan, the previous fourth Rolling Plan (annually assessed) in 2020.

“This complex needs to be upgraded because it is a national treasure and a state tourism icon listed in the 138 main attractions of Malacca,” he said after visiting the Gadek Hot Spring Complex here today.

Also present were senior exco for state investment, Industry and entrepreneur development Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and the exco for development of youth, sports and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) V. P. Shanmugam who is Gadek assemblyman.

Sulaiman said the Gadek Hot Spring Complex is a health-based tourism product through natural hot spring baths in the area that contain sulphur and is deemed to have health benefits.

He said the upgraded hot spring will provide better comfort and experience to attract more tourists, with a target of 360,000 visitors a year after the project is completed.

“The Gadek Hot Spring Complex will also be a new attraction for domestic and foreign tourists from Germany, China and Taiwan, in conjunction with the Visit Malacca Year 2024,” he said.

The long-standing project will also offer 70 new job opportunities as well as create business opportunities for local residents. - Bernama