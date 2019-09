ALOR GAJAH: Gadek Hot Spring will be given a RM17 million makeover and named Gadek Wellness and Spa Resort, Malacca Chief Minister, Adly Zahari, told reporters today.

It is expected to be ready in early 2021 and will come with a 25-room hotel, chalets with a private hot spring pool, traditional treatment room and more.

“The rebranding and uniqueness of this place will turn it into an iconic tourist spot for Alor Gajah, while offering job and business opportunities in Gadek.

“It will create added value, and attract local and foreign tourists to the outskirts,” he said.

Chiefly, however, the local government is committed to flood mitigation measures for Alor Gajah, said Adly.

He said the abovementioned tourism project was approved in May but was postponed because of a flood that affected the area in July.

“Gadek is upstream. If it floods downstream, it will stay flooded. We will solve the problem downstream in the Alor Gajah area first by building a detention pond.

“The local government will fix this problem including drainage in surrounding areas which has cropped up because of a land reclamation process,” he said. — Bernama