PUTRAJAYA: The Gagasan Sejahtera opposition coalition of PAS, Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan) and Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) supports the political cooperation between PAS and Umno, its chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said today.

Abdul Hadi, who is PAS president, said the expression of support was made at a meeting of the top leadership of the coalition here today.

He spoke at a press conference after the meeting. It was also attended by Ikatan president Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir and Berjasa president Abdul Kadir Mamat.

On another matter, Abdul Hadi reiterated that PAS supports the decision of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in not deporting preacher Dr Zakir Naik to India. — Bernama