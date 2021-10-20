Gaining trust remains a major challenge for men in political office

THE widely accepted belief that politicians don’t do well in the trust barometer is not based purely on conjecture.

In a recently completed “Trust in Profession” survey by global marketing outfit Ipsos, they ended up at the bottom of the table, together with government ministers, journalists and even men of God.

Only 29% of those surveyed in Malaysia expressed a trust in the clergy, slightly below that for journalists, who came in at 32%.

Even so, they both did better than the global average of just 25% for the clergy and 23% for the men who bring you the news.

But politicians, the men who seek public office in the name of doing good for the nation, have yet to gain the trust of their constituents. It does make one wonder how they get the votes in the first place.

They have won the trust of a measly 19% of those surveyed in Malaysia, but in comparison, the yang berhormat here have done better than their counterparts elsewhere. The global average for politicians is a low 10%.

But then again, politicians have always had a bad press. True or false, broken promises or outright lies have been singled out as their worst traits.

When the time comes to rally supporters and win over detractors, they are out there, kissing babies and pressing palms, posing for photo ops and, last but no least, making promises.

At the other end of the spectrum, doctors and teachers easily win hearts and minds.

The fact that doctors have pipped teachers into second place in the 2021 survey can be attributed in part to their dedication in taking on the Covid-19 scourge.

In Malaysia, doctors scored a high 68% in the trust scale, slightly ahead of teachers who came in at 65%.

Teachers emerged at the top of the table in the previous survey two years ago.

There is no doubt that had it not been for our healthcare workers the country would not have come so far in the battle against Covid-19.

They put their lives at risk every hour of the day so others may be safe.

There will be other health challenges, but we can trust our doctors and nurses to be there when we need them.

For the record, scientists, soldiers and judges round off the top five in the trust score sheet while among those at the bottom are advertising executives and business leaders.