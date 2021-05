KUALA LUMPUR: Galeri Petronas has ceased to operate as a public gallery as of May this year following a realignment of its operating model to adapt to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the closure of the gallery’s public space, artworks from the Petronas Art Collection remain available for loan to relevant programmes and initiatives. This is in line with Petronas’ long-standing commitment to promote greater understanding and appreciation of the arts in Malaysia.

Permanent employees affected by the closure have been successfully reassigned to new roles in Petronas.

Galeri Petronas was set up 28 years ago in 1992 championing through the arts much of Petronas’ efforts towards nurturing the development of a holistic society important to Malaysia’s economic and social advancement.

Over the years, the gallery featured countless significant exhibitions, publications and programmes in support of its mission to promote and preserve the Malaysian contemporary arts. It played a vital role in promoting and giving exposure to local talents and their works and hosted many foreign exhibitions to encourage exchanges between local and foreign artists for their mutual benefit.

Galeri Petronas was also privileged to have collaborated with individuals and institutions that shared the same aspirations and conviction in the role art plays in shaping opinions, instilling values and influencing behaviours of society.

Galeri Petronas wishes to thank the patrons, artists, curators, partners and supporters who continuously provided inspiration over the past 28 years in realising its role to enrich lives and promote thought leadership through the arts.