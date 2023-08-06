Gambling call centre: 20 individuals held - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 20 individuals on suspicion of being involved in online gambling call centre activities at a premises in the Klang Valley, Tuesday.

All the arrested suspects aged between 21 and 40 comprised 11 local men and four local women, three Chinese men, one Thai man and one Indonesian woman.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Syukor said an inspection by social media/gambling analysts found that there was an element of promoting gambling by using the website provided by the suspects.

“All the suspects are acting as customer service officers, managers, business development supervisors, operations supervisors and human resources officers with salaries ranging from RM4,000 to RM10,000,“ he said in a statement last night. - Bernama