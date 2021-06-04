Game over soon for anti-vaxxers?

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering enacting an ordinance for action to be taken against Covid-19 anti-vaxxers.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said such a law may be necessary in view of campaigns against the immunisation programme.

“If they (anti-vaxxers) do not want to be vaccinated, that’s their problem, but the issue is they are discouraging others from getting immunised. This poses a problem for us (the government),” he told reporters after a surprise visit to a shopping mall here to check on the compliance with the SOPs of the total lockdown.

Hamzah said it is necessary for the country to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 to enable all economic and social activities to operate again as usual.

Accompanying Hamzah on the visit were Deputy Director of Internal Security and Public Order (Special Operations Force) Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff; Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim and Brickfields District Police chief ACP Anuar Omar. — Bernama