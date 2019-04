KUALA LUMPUR: The manager of Ambank’s Jalan Raja Chulan branch, R. Uma Devi told the High Court here today that Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd’s account with Ambank was a high-risk account subject to additional monitoring by the bank’s compliance department.

Uma Devi, 40, who was the 21st prosecution witness, said the high-risk aspect was calculated by the bank based on its system’s criteria.

She said this when cross-examined by counsel Harvinderjit Singh on the 10th day of former Prime Minster Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s trial in relation to RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds.

Harvinderjit: What do you mean by high-risk?

Uma Devi: High-risk means company that handles a lot of cash.

Gandingan Mentari is an SRC International Sdn Bhd’s subsidiary company.

Harvinderjit: The bank does not have a prior transaction history of Gandingan Mentari?

Uma Devi: It could still be computed by the Ambank system.

Harvinderjit: What difference would it make if it is tagged high-risk?

Uma Devi: There would be more monitoring by the compliance department, which will constantly go through the accounts.

The witness also pointed out that the bank’s compliance department would implement monthly checks on the account.

To another question, Uma Devi said Ambank’s relationship manager could not have asked employees in the bank’s cheque processing centre to allow a cheque signed by an unauthorised signatory to be honoured.

Harvinderjit: How is a cheque, signed by a person not authorised by the bank, honoured by the bank? This is extraordinary. Can a Relationship Manager have control over this? For example, talk to someone in the cheque processing centre?

Uma Devi: No, as the person who ensures the payment goes through would be liable as a result.

She also said that the account folders held by the bank are secured and cannot be tampered with, except by someone from the bank.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The proceedings before High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama