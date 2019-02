PETALING JAYA : The days are numbered for notorious gangs that harass and extort cash from building contractors in Selangor.

While contractors gave in to the demands in the past to avoid untoward incidents, its no longer the case after federal police assured it would no longer tolerate such acts by criminal groups.

In January, police even went on to set up a hotline for the public to seek help when faced with such situations.

On Monday, when Selangor police received a public tip-off that a group of men were demanding for “protection money” from an owner of a poultry farm at Teluk Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat, it swiftly sprung into action.

A team of detectives from the CID’s serious crimes division was tasked to the case.

Under the anti-secret societies operation – Ops Cantas Khas – the team traced seven men, aged between 18 and 30, within two hours before arresting them in the sting.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the seven suspects belonged to the notorious Geng O8 — a group listed as banned by the Home Ministry.

He said investigations showed that the gang was responsible for several cases of extortion and robberies at construction sites at Petaling Jaya, Serdang and Sepang.

“Their targets are construction sites to extort protection money from the landowners or the site’s manager. If the victims refuse to pay them, the gang members will pull off robberies at the site to coerce them to take up the gang’s ‘security services’ and pay a protection fees,” Fadzil said.

He said the suspects are being investigated for causing hurt during a robbery under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

The seven men are currently being held under a seven-day remand order.

Fadzil said public cooperation and information on the menace will bring a positive impact in countering such activities.

He urged the public to channel information on gangland activities and extortion to a special police hotline via the Whatsapp application at 017-2847611.