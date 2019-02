JOHOR BARU: Police have arrested a man, believed to be a member of Gang 36, during a raid at Taman Perwira, Kluang, last night.

Johor Criminal Investigation department head SAC Md Yusof Ahmad said the suspect, in his 20s, was arrested at 10.40pm based on intelligence.

The suspect, with the tattoo “OHM” and “360” on his right arm, claimed to be a member of Gang 36 since he was 16 years-old and had two previous records for drug-related offences, but tested negative for drugs at the time of arrest, he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect would be in remand until Jan 11.

In another development, Md Yusof said 17 people were detained when police raided a restaurant in Taman Skudai Baru, Iskandar Puteri, last night for illegal gambling.

They comprised 15 men and two women, aged between 21 and 63, and included the organiser and the restaurant owner, he added.

He said police also seized RM22,375, two laptops, two pagers and a TMnet modem in the raid. — Bernama