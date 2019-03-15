Gang robbery: Five including police officer claim trial

PETALING JAYA: Five men, including a police officer, were jointly charged in the sessions court here today with committing gang robbery on a female clerk earlier this month.

Inspector Mohamad Shahrul Izuairi Ibrahim, 38; food stall operators Nik Abdul Azim Nik Borahanuddin, 24, and Wan Zakaria Zaidi, 29, shop assistant Mohamad Zulhairi Kamaruddin, 19; and unemployed, Kamarubaisham Abdullah, 39, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to them before judge Norshila Kamaruddin.

The five allegedly robbed As Afirah Chai Abu Bakar Abdullah, 21, of RM700, six mobile phones of various brands, two wrist watches and a laptop at a house at Sri Cempaka Apartment, Jalan Persiaran Indera, Puchong, here at 3.30am, March 3.

Mohamad Shahrul Izuari, who is attached to the Cheras district police headquarters and the fourth accused Mohamad Zulhairi were also charged with possession of a laptop and a wrist watch belonging to the victim.

The duo were alleged to have committed the offence at a house in the Royal Malaysia Police Housing Quarters at Taman Keramat, Wangsa Maju, and at the Shah Maju Restaurant in Taman Putra, Ampang, Selangor, between 4.30pm and 7pm on March 5.

The court allowed Mohamad Shahrul Izuari and Mohamad Zulhairi bail of RM10,000 with one surety each, while the three other accused were each allowed bail of RM8,000 with one surety.

The accused were ordered to surrender their passports and to report to the nearest police station once a month. The court fixed May 7 for mention of the case. — Bernama