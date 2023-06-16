Gang targeting senior citizens busted

KUCHING: Sarawak police have busted a gang of robbers and snatch thieves with the arrest of seven people including two women.

State Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the suspects, aged between 23 and 30, belonged to the ‘Baby Gang’, which preyed on senior citizens in Kuching, Padawan and Kota Samarahan.

“The modus operandi of the group which had been active for the past three months was to target elderly people walking early in the morning and brandish sharp weapons to threaten them.

“No senior citizens were hurt in the incidents. Total loss incurred has been estimated at RM42,000,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said the police have solved at least 13 cases of robberies and thefts following the arrests.

The police also seized a motorbike, which was reported missing, nine mobile phones, four bank cards and 11 sharp weapons.

The suspects were remanded for seven days until tomorrow to facilitate investigations. -Bernama