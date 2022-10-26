Gangsters with political backing blatantly demanding protection money from traders, says activist

BANTING: An NGO activist alleges that secret societies are brazenly carrying out illegal activities such as extortion, as they are backed by political parties.

Persatuan Harapan India Malaysia national chairman Mani Maran Manickam said on Monday that members of secret societies are blatantly confronting business operators to demand “protection money” amounting to thousands of ringgit.

“They threaten traders with (bodily) harm and damage to their properties if their demands are not met. How do these traders eke out a living when their lives and premises are under such threats?

“With the law and police out there, how can these thugs be so daring and brazen? Are they being supported by politicians? I ask this because it is not a secret that there are those involved with secret societies who are elected as division leaders of political parties,” he told theSun.

Mani Maran raised the matter after an owner of a sundry shop in Taman Sejahtera, Jenjarom was frequently harassed by a thug who demanded RM1,500 in “protection money” from her last week.

When the 34-year-old woman refused, the man, who was unknown to her, warned of repercussions.

On Saturday, while she was busy serving Deepavali shoppers at her shop at 8.40pm, two men on a motorcycle hurled lit firecrackers into her premises.

The explosions resulted in her staff and customers suffering light injuries.

The two men were also believed to have set on fire a banner that was strung across the store’s entrance.

The woman has retrieved a footage of the attack from her surveillance camera and uploaded it on social media platforms.

Having made police reports in the past on earlier threats she received, she lodged another report on Sunday morning.

Soon after, Kuala Langat police sprung into action and launched a hunt for the culprits.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Ridhwan Mohd Nor said a team tracked down and arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Sungai Jarom at 4.30pm on Sunday.

The team also seized a mobile phone from the suspect, who has criminal records. The suspect is in police custody and is being investigated for extortion and causing mischief by fire.

Mani Maran said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed should view the matter seriously as it was becoming rampant in the state.

“This is not the first case. There are more which I will soon reveal. The police should take these cases more seriously and not turn a blind eye. The public is sick of these crooks harassing business owners and disrupting their daily routine.”

Mani Maran said police should use every law available, including Sosma (Security Offences [Special Measures] Act 2012) to keep the perpetrators behind bars.

“Even if they have to be shot dead by police for aggression against their personnel, the public will have no sympathy for these crooks but will commend and praise the police for their action.

“They are like leeches feeding off those trying to make an honest living,” he said.