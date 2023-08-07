Garbage truck runs over girl who fell under the tyre in Gemas

SEREMBAN: A seven-year-old girl died after the bicycle she was riding collided with the rear tyre of a garbage truck in Taman Pinggiran Felda Sungai Kelamah, Gemas, this morning.

Tampin District police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said the victim, identified as Aminah Mohd Hafis, died at the scene due to severe injuries sustained in the 11.30 am incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a Mitsubishi garbage truck driven by a 55-year-old man had made a turn to collect rubbish in the area before the victim, suddenly dashed out from her house in a bicycle and hit the right tyre of the lorry before falling under the lorry.

“The lorry driver then alighted from the driver’s seat and found the girl under the rear tyre,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to the Tampin Hospital for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama