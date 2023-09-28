Gardenia to increase prices from Oct 1

WHEN Malaysians get together, our love of Gardenia bread unites us all. Not only is it delicious, but it comes in a ton of different flavours.

However, you might want to hold on to your baked goods a little tighter today since Gardenia has announced that from October 1, its prices would take a hike ranging from 3% to 5% across 30 goods.

But for those of you who love their white bread, fret not. The price remains unchanged.

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, Hong Chee Meng, president of the Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Associations of Malaysia, confirmed this.

The price hike will apply to Gardenia products with fillings.

However, apart from Gardenia, no other bread brands, according to Hong, have announced a hike in price.

Gardenia cited several factors that led to the hike in price.

This includes the Employment (Amendment) Act’s implementation in January 2023, which will result in increasing human resource expenses, skyrocketing power rates, and a 30% increase in natural gas prices.

The company also claimed that a 72% increase in the price of gluten, a 50% increase in the cost of yeast, and a 38% increase in the cost of bulk sugar had all contributed to the price increase as well.

Lastly, the following link will display the new bread prices: Gardenia

Gardenia lovers, will you be stocking up on your favourite goods before the price hike? Let us know in the comments.