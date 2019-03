JOHOR BARU: A student fainted and five more started vomiting after breathing in methane from a suspected chemical spill in the vicinity of Sungai Kim Kim, near Pasir Gudang this morning.

“After an investigation detected methane in the atmosphere, we did an evacuation of anyone within a 500m radius of the gas leak involving some 1,400 students and teachers from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Pasir Putih and Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Pasir Putih,” said Zone 1 Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) deputy chief, Lokman Hakim Sulaiman, in a statement today.

He said the report of a gas leak and spill was received at 5.15am, adding a press conference will be held for more updates soon.

The male student who fainted was taken to Hospital Sultan Ismail. — Bernama