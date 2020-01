GEORGE TOWN: The home of a veteran journalist was splashed with red paint, right after she took efforts to repaint it white for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Susan Loone, who is an assistant news editor with the leading news portal - Malaysiakini, made the discovery after her mother alerted her about the incident this morning.

Loone when contacted, said that there was no indication that any party or individuals were angry with her or on what she had written about.

“I feel annoyed because I don’t know what the perpetrators want. At least I should be informed on why they or someone is upset with me,“ she said.

“I write about different issues every day and I have absolutely no idea what this paint splashing is all about,“ she stressed.

Loone has since lodged a police report today, stating that the vandalism act happened after an incident last Tuesday where a motorcyclist rang her doorbell twice before speeding away at night.