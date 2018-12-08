Gather but keep it peaceful: Hanipa

KEPALA BATAS: Participants of the peaceful thanksgiving assembly to celebrate the rejection of the ratification of International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in the federal capital today, have been told to maintain peace and keep it clean.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Hanifa Maidin (pix) said each Malaysian has the right to hold peaceful assembly according to the law of the country but the gathering should be under control and not to create any provocations.

“I am repeating what has been said by the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) ... if they want to gather, want to carry out thanksgiving ... it is their right, promise not to resort to provocative actions.

As Malaysians, we are all responsible for looking after peace. It is true during our time, we did assemble, so we want to remind followers to keep it peaceful and clean,“ he told reporters after officiating a Circumcision Programme for the poor last night.

Hanipa reminded all leaders from those supporting the assembly tomorrow, not to allow their supporters to turn unruly.