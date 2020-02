KUCHING: The new Sarawak Police Commissioner has reminded police personnel involved in investigating illegal gambling and drug activities to gather solid evidence to combat these crimes in the state.

Datuk Aidi Ismail today said the public were concerned over drug trafficking and gambling activities which needed to be tackled effectively through more focused efforts.

“Ongoing enforcement is imperative to thwart negative public perception of the force in combating these two crimes,” he said when speaking at his welcoming parade as the new Sarawak Police Commissioner here.

He also called on all district police chiefs in the state to hold community policing programmes on a regular basis to further enhance police-public partnerships in dealing with crime.

“Such programmes will not only bridge the gap between the police and the community but further enhance the image of the police. It will also create a fear of committing crimes,” he added. - Bernama