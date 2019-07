KUALA LUMPUR: Police are in the final stages of their investigations into a gay sex video clip purportedly featuring former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz and Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said yesterday that police investigations on the case is almost complete.

“We still need to record the statement of one more person. Then we will submit the investigation papers to the Attorney-General Chambers for further action soon after,“ he said when contacted by theSun.

He also confirmed Haziq, along with political secretary to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, and a third person – Farhash’s friend who was held for investigations last week with him in Masai, Johor were released on police bail today.

He said that only one other person - a businessman who was arrested on Friday remains in custody for investigations and his remand order ends today (WED)

Huzir also said a Selangor assemblyman in his 30’s was questioned by investigators over the case on Monday.

A special task force investigating the case have arrested nine people to date to assist in the probe.