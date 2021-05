KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has called on all parties to take the opportunity of the ceasefire in Gaza to deescalate tension and work towards finding a longlasting and peaceful solution to the conflict.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix), in welcoming the ceasefire, said the international community must not lose sight of the prolonged suffering of the Palestinian people, and the urgent need to end the illegal Israeli occupation.

He said Malaysia supports international efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace on the basis of the relevant United Nations Resolutions and international law, including humanitarian law.

“The ceasefire represents a crucial step forward in preventing further loss of lives and destructions, but more remains to be done. Given the dire situation in Gaza, our focus should now be on providing immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and reconstruction of Gaza.

“We support all international efforts in this regard, and will work closely with relevant parties, including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and civil society,” he said in a statement issued Friday.

In congratulating all countries and parties that have facilitated the ceasefire to end the aggression and hostilities perpetrated by the Israeli Occupation Forces against the Palestinians in Gaza, he also urged conflicting parties to respect and adhere to the ceasefire as well as refrain from taking actions that may undermine it.

Hishammuddin also reiterated Malaysia’s call for Israel to stop its flagrant violations of international law through its inhumane, colonial and apartheid policies towards the Palestinians in Gaza and across the Occupied Palestinian Territory in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Malaysia also demands Israel to end the ongoing illegal blockade and siege against Gaza, which has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian crisis there, he added.

“Our resolute support and full solidarity with the Palestinian people remains unwavering, including towards their right to self-determination, and the creation of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine,” he said.

On the fight against the pandemic, Hishammuddin added that Malaysia stands ready to engage and support initiatives with its partners to rebuild Gaza’s only Covid-19 testing laboratory, which had been destroyed in the Israeli attacks.

A total of 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, were killed during the Israeli attacks on Gaza since May 10. — Bernama