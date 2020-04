SEREMBAN: The government’s suggestion to hotel owners to gazette their premises as quarantine centres is a positive step towards reducing operating costs that have to be borne by entrepreneurs in the hotel industry during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Negri Sembilan chapter of Malaysian Association of Hotels chairman Haziz Hassan said the RM150 per day cost for hotel accommodation designated as quarantine centres, for rooms and food, borne by the government could at least help them generate income and pay workers’ salaries.

“This proposal is great for the hotel industry because we know their business has been hit hard as they cannot operate in the absence of visitors, but they still have to cover operating costs such as utility bills and related costs.

“So by gazetting their premises as quarantine centres, they can at least generate income to cover the costs involved, such as electricity bills and so on,” he told Bernama here, today.

He was commenting on the statement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday, welcoming hotel owners to gazette their premises as quarantine centres and those interested can contact the National Disaster Management Agency.

According to Haziz to date, three hotels in the state have been gazetted as quarantine centres, Hotel Klana Resort, Hotel Royale Chulan in Seremban and PNB Ilham Resort Port Dickson.

“I was told that in Seremban there were Malaysians returning from overseas and quarantined in 100 hotel rooms here and that the cost of rooms alone borne by the government has exceeded RM200,000 in two weeks, excluding other expenses paid by those who are quarantined.

Haziz also did not rule out the possibility that there would be hoteliers in the state who would have to fold up if they do not get support like this from the government. — Bernama