Gazetting of farmers’ organisation as public body can ensure governance with integrity

IPOH: The gazetting of the ‘Farmers’ Organisation’ as a public body under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694) which came into force on May 22, 2023, is to ensure its governance as an organisation is executed with integrity.

Director of the Perak State Farmers’ Association board, Dzulfadli Johan said the gazette was a strengthening of the existing governance which is the principle and pillar in the implementation of each programme and activity of the association.

“The recognition of the Farmers’ Organisation as a public body is appropriate to preserve and ensure that the interest of the government, the farmers’ organisation and members are guaranteed and protected to ensure governance that is free from elements of corruption, abuse of power and malpractice,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulfadli said the gazetting of the farmers’ organisation as a public body shows that the government recognizes the importance of the organisation to the country and it must ensure that high integrity in governance is implemented at all levels.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Gazette under Section 71 (1) of the MACC Act 2009 means Farmers’ Organisations which include the National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS), State farmers’ organisations and Regional farmers’ organisations will become public bodies.

Earlier yesterday, a briefing on the impact of public body designation on Farmers’ Organisations was held together with farmers and the MACC at the Perak Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN).

The briefing was attended by more than 300 participants comprising the board of directors and management of farmers’ organisations throughout the state of Perak.-Bernama