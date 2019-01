KUALA LUMPUR: Class one road users of Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) will enjoy a 10% discount for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Class one toll rate for GCE is RM1.90 and will be reduced to RM1.70 from midnight to 11.59pm on Tuesday (Feb 5).

The Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah (pix) said the discount is one of the corporate social responsibility efforts to GCE loyal users.

Prolintas wishes a happy and prosperous new year and hope that all drivers will be courteous and considerate during the festive season.

For GCE latest traffic updates, please follow us on Twitter at @GCEtrafik, for information about Prolintas highways, please visit our website at www.prolintas.com.my or our Facebook Page at Prolintas Highways.