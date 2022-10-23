GE: Khalid Samad confirms contesting Titiwangsa Parliamentary seat

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah has confirmed that the incumbent Shah Alam Member of Parliament, Khalid Abdul Samad, will be contesting the Titiwangsa seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Amanah election director, Datuk Asmuni Awi in a statement here today said the decision was a big sacrifice and not an easy one as the former Federal Territories Minister left the area he had controlled for three terms.

In GE14, Khalid won with a majority of 33,849 votes, defeating two competitors, Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marsuki (PAS) and Azhari Shaari (BN).

Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, while attending the ‘Jom Kenali Agrikomoditi’ programme today, expressed her willingness to defend the Ampang parliamentary seat in GE15.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar denied the validity of a poster displaying a photo of the Terengganu PN candidates for GE15 which went viral on social media.

The Menteri Besar said that the PN leadership comprising PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan, had yet to finalise the list of candidates contesting in GE15.

Meanwhile, the incumbent of the Pasir Puteh parliamentary seat, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh intends to defend the seat despite being offered a new safe seat in GE15.

The PAS Dewan Ulama chief admitted to hearing rumours and allegations that he would be changing seats in this General Election.

“God willing, I will be defending the Pasir Puteh seat. Despite the rumours, I have decided to remain in Pasir Puteh and not go elsewhere. Even if (offered) a relatively safe seat, I am not interested,“ he said. - Bernama